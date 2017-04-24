Wei Chun “Sue” Yan Obituary

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – Wei Chun “Sue” Yan, of Vine Street in East Liverpool, passed away at the age of 71 at 12:20 a.m. Monday morning, April 24, 2017, at Trinity West Hospital in Steubenville, with her son at her side.

“Sue”, as she was known to all, was born in Shanghai, China on July 5, 1945, a daughter of the late Yan Qing Yan and Ji Ping Shi.

She made her way to New York City in 1981 and relocated to East Liverpool in 1984, where she was well known as the owner and operator of the former Hunan Chinese Restaurant on Sixth Street in downtown East Liverpool. Following the restaurant’s closing, Sue worked as a packaging operator at Marsh-Bellofram from 2005 – 2016.

She also spent a great deal of time at the East Liverpool YMCA.

Sue was a faithful member of Beechwood Free Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, Bin Zhou and his wife, Nan of East Liverpool; a granddaughter, Angela Zhou and a grandson, Kevin Cheung. There is also a sister, Wei Xuan Yan and a brother, Zi Jiang Yan, both of Taipei, Taiwan; as well as five cousins she treasured, Xiu Lan Yan, Mei Xing Shi, Mei Hao Shi, Mei Heng Shi and John Yan.

Friends may visit Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Dawson Funeral Home where the family will be present from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Sue’s pastor, Rev. Norman Eckert, will conduct a funeral service at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Following the service, family and friends will gather at the Dawson Family Center for a time of fellowship.

View Sue’s memorial webpage and express condolences to the family online at www.dawsonfuneralhome.com.



