Witnesses question Ohio State police tactics during campus incident

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Video of an altercation between Ohio State University police and a man is going viral after it was shared on Twitter Monday.

Columbus police forecefully arrest man without telling him why… 🤔 see something, say something! pic.twitter.com/WVrTXcxPT6 — Lee (@Lovelee_x2) April 24, 2017

During an exchange with an officer, a man is heard in the video refusing to drop a backpack. The video then shows the man repeatedly asking, “What am I being arrested for?” as police officers take him to the ground and put him in handcuffs.

According to OSU police, officers were investigating a report about a man who may have had intentions to hurt himself or others. Officers said they believed he might have had a weapon.

The man was not actually arrested, but police said they “took action deemed necessary” to bring him to a hospital for a well-being check.

OSU police released the following statement:

Earlier today, The Ohio State University Police Division responded to an urgent report that a person may intend to harm himself and may have a weapon. Officers quickly located the individual. Based on their observations at the scene, they took action deemed necessary to protect the safety of all. The individual was not arrested and no injuries have been reported. He was transported to the hospital for a well-being check, which is standard protocol when police believe an individual may harm themselves. Ohio State Police will thoroughly review this incident, as we do all such cases. The safety and security of the campus community is our number one priority.