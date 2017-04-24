Woman found dead in Liberty home; police treating it as homicide

A woman was found dead inside a home in Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Liberty are investigating the death of an elderly woman found unresponsive in a home.

Someone called 911 at about 5:53 a.m. and said they heard gunshots and a woman screaming in the area of East Drive.Liberty homicide SUV

Police responded and were looking into an abandoned SUV on the street. They traced the registration back to a home on East Drive where they found the victim inside the house.

Liberty homicide crime scenesTwo crime scenes have been set up. One on Churchill Road and one on East Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News at Noon for updates. 

