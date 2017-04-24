Woman found dead in Liberty home; police treating it as homicide

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Liberty are investigating the death of an elderly woman found unresponsive in a home.

Someone called 911 at about 5:53 a.m. and said they heard gunshots and a woman screaming in the area of East Drive.

Police responded and were looking into an abandoned SUV on the street. They traced the registration back to a home on East Drive where they found the victim inside the house.

Two crime scenes have been set up. One on Churchill Road and one on East Drive.

