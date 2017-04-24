Youngstown Schools’ chief operating officer leaving for Liberty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Joseph Nohra, Jr., who currently serves as chief operating officer for the Youngstown City School District, will be leaving to accept a superintendent position at Liberty Schools.

Nohra was COO in Youngstown for just three months, being hired in January.

He said he missed being a superintendent, having served in that position at Struthers before he accepted the job with Youngstown Schools.

CEO of Youngstown City Schools Krish Mohip said he “certainly wouldn’t stand in his way,” but that he’s sorry to see Nohra go.

Nohra will start his new job on August 1.

There have been no decisions on who will fill Nohra’s position as COO.

