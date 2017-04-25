Ashtabula Co. pulls out of joint drug task force with Trumbull Co.

Commissioners said Trumbull County did not involve them in the decision to replace the commander of the Trumbull-Ashtabula Group

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – Commissioners in Ashtabula announced Tuesday that the county will no longer be involved in its joint drug task force with Trumbull County. This comes after Trumbull County officials decided to replace Capt. Jeff Orr, who served as the commander of Trumbull-Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force (TAG) for 20 years.

Ashtabula commissioners are asking Trumbull County to keep Orr in the position through May 31 of this year, the date of termination of the agreement. Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe said previously that Orr’s last day would be May 1.

Ashtabula County said it was not involved in the decision and was not made aware of Monroe’s press conference, announcing Orr’s requested resignation.

In a release regarding Ashtabula’s termination from TAG, commissioners said:

The Trumbull County Sheriff does not have unilateral authority to appoint and presumably terminate the TAG Commander.”

They argue that the TAG advisory board — made up of two representatives each from Trumbull and Ashtabula counties — is responsible for appointing, designating, and terminating the commander.

The county plans on creating its own drug task force with the same TAG officers previously assigned to Ashtabula County. Commissioners wished Trumbull County the best.

