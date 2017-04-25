Blanche McLaughlin Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Blanche McLaughlin went to be with her heavenly reward on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 with her family by her side.

Blanche was born in Frostburg, Maryland on August 12, 1915 to Frank Miller and Rose McAllister.

She moved to Youngstown, Ohio as a child where she attended St. Patrick’s School. She graduated from South High School in 1934.

Blanche married Thomas S. McLaughlin on June 22, 1935, he died on March 12, 1961.

Blanche was a member of both St. Patrick Church in Youngstown and St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

Blanche leaves six children, Rosemary McLaughlin of Austintown, Ohio, with whom she made her home, Ursula Lyons of North Canton, Thomas of Austintown, John and Caroline Consier of Medina, Alice Hobbs and Robert and JoAnn, all of McDonald, Ohio. She also leaves her best friend and helpful caregiver, A. DoCompo. Blanche leaves 23 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; Ten stepgreat-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband and parents, Blanche was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Janet McLaughlin; her son-in-law James Lyons; her siblings, Joseph Miller, Lawrence ‘Bing’ Miller, Sr., Ursula Marie Miller, James ‘Boots’ Miller, Margaret Spencer and John Miller. Also preceding her are her grandsons, infant James Lyons, Thomas McLaughlin III and David Claudell; as well as great-grandchildren, Connor Hobbs, William Lyons and great-great-granddaughter, infant Theresa Gerber.

The family wishes to thank Leslie Carpenter of Callos Home Care and Jason Medved and staff of Southern Care Hospice for the compassionate and wonderful care they gave to their mother.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. in Boardman.

Prayers will be at 9:30 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick Church in Youngstown at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2017.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 25 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.