YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Youngstown are conducting an internal investigation after an officer shot and killed a dog Tuesday morning.

The dog was shot on Drummond Avenue.

Right now, we don’t know why the officer drew his gun.

The owner of the dog said they took it to Animal Charity, where it died.

WKBN is working to learn more from police about the shooting and why the officer was there.