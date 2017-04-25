First National Bank breaks new record in assets

The bank, which was founded in 1864 in Greenville, now has over $30 billion in assets

By Published: Updated:
First National Bank, which was founded in 1864 in Greenville, now has over $30 billion in assets.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – First National Bank has reached a significant milestone.

The bank, which was founded in 1864 in Greenville, now has over $30 billion in assets — a record for the company.

It moved over $20 billion for the first time last year and is now 650 percent higher than its asset base in 2003.

FNB has $21 billion in deposits, and for the last three months, turned a profit of $22,900,000.

FNB just added 98 branches from a merger and now has 400 places to do banking in six states. That’s up from the 125 locations it had in 2003.

The bank moved its headquarters from Hermitage to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania two years ago.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s