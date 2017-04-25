Golden Dawn expected to release details on restaurant’s future

Attorneys for the owners plan to speak with the media today about the future of the Youngstown restaurant

An employee confirmed that the Golden Dawn restaurant will close after Saturday.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The owners of the Golden Dawn in Youngstown are expected to release more details today on the future of the restaurant.

Attorneys for the owners plan to speak with the media at 4:30 p.m.

Monday, an employee told WKBN that Golden Dawn would be permanently closing on Saturday. WKBN later spoke with owner Phil Naples, who said the business would temporarily close due to electrical problems.

He said the restaurant should only be closed for a couple of weeks during repairs.

The Naples family opened the restaurant in 1934 and it has been a fixture in the Valley.

WKBN will be at the press conference and will have more details as they are available. Check back here or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m. 

