Gov. John Kasich: ‘Give the guy (President Trump) a chance’

Gov. John Kasich Kasich was the last candidate to bow out of the Republican nomination last year

By Published:
Ohio Gov. John Kasich

Ohio Governor John Kasich appeared Monday, April 24 on CNN Town Hall with Anderson Cooper

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) – Ohio Governor John Kaisch is asking Americans to give President Donald Trump a chance.

Kasich was the last candidate to bow out of the Republican nomination last year, but he told Anderson Cooper at CNN’s Town Hall in New York Monday night that Trump deserves a fair shot.

Ninety-four percent of Trump supports give the President a high approval rating compared to 42 among all American, leaving many wondering if President Trump has done enough to bring the country together.

“Well, first of all, I think there hasn’t been even a hundred days, so you gotta give the guy a chance, right? He’s never held a public office before, but I think this is sort of symptomatic, ‘I voted for him, I wear that uniform, I didn’t vote for him, I wore a different uniform,’ and I think people who voted for him and see things they didn’t like need to recognize that and people who didn’t vote for him need to recognize when he does something that is positive,” Kasich said. “I mean, we want to be for our president, because if we are tearing each other apart, nothing will ever get done, not healthcare, not fixing social security, none of this things.”

Kasich said he would give Trump an “incomplete” grade for his first 100 days in office.

When asked whether he would run for the White House in 2020, the former presidential candidate said “very unlikely” but said he wouldn’t close the door on the idea.
“If I see something I need to do to help my country, that I really believe that I have to do, then I would think I would probably do it.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s