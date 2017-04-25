Gov. John Kasich: ‘Give the guy (President Trump) a chance’

Ohio Governor John Kasich appeared Monday, April 24 on CNN Town Hall with Anderson Cooper

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) – Ohio Governor John Kaisch is asking Americans to give President Donald Trump a chance.

Kasich was the last candidate to bow out of the Republican nomination last year, but he told Anderson Cooper at CNN’s Town Hall in New York Monday night that Trump deserves a fair shot.

Ninety-four percent of Trump supports give the President a high approval rating compared to 42 among all American, leaving many wondering if President Trump has done enough to bring the country together.

“Well, first of all, I think there hasn’t been even a hundred days, so you gotta give the guy a chance, right? He’s never held a public office before, but I think this is sort of symptomatic, ‘I voted for him, I wear that uniform, I didn’t vote for him, I wore a different uniform,’ and I think people who voted for him and see things they didn’t like need to recognize that and people who didn’t vote for him need to recognize when he does something that is positive,” Kasich said. “I mean, we want to be for our president, because if we are tearing each other apart, nothing will ever get done, not healthcare, not fixing social security, none of this things.”

Kasich said he would give Trump an “incomplete” grade for his first 100 days in office.

When asked whether he would run for the White House in 2020, the former presidential candidate said “very unlikely” but said he wouldn’t close the door on the idea.

“If I see something I need to do to help my country, that I really believe that I have to do, then I would think I would probably do it.”