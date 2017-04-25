Herbert H. Foster Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Herbert H. Foster, 86, of East Palestine, passed away 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Hospice House in Poland.

Herb was born October 6, 1930 in East Palestine, a son of the late Lewis Andrew and Florence Ethelyne Harvey Foster had a been a life-long resident of the community.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict.

Herb had retired from the East Palestine Post Office where he had been employed as a postal clerk.

He was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church.

He was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge where he had served as a past master and had also been a member of the East Palestine Fire Department where he retired as Lieutenant.

His wife, the former Janice I. Knight, whom he married March 9, 1957, preceded him in death on January 14, 2014. He was also preceded in death by his son, Daniel A. Foster on September 30, 2009, as well as two brothers, Bruce and Thomas Foster and a sister, Gloria Coakley.

Herb is survived by his daughter-in-law, Diane Foster and his two grandsons, Joshua Scott and Cory Matthew Foster, all of East Palestine.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 29 at the Centenary United Methodist Church with Rev. Mark McTrustry officiating.

Friends will be received at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 28 and at the church on Saturday, April 29 for one hour prior to the time of service.

Burial will follow in Glenview Cemetery.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air April 27 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.