Holocaust memorial in Youngstown aims to educate younger generation

Over 70 years, many of the survivors of the Holocaust have died of natural causes

By Published:
For the first time, candles were lit at the Holocaust memorial in Youngstown by descendants of survivors, not the survivors themselves.

The Holocaust was remembered Tuesday in the Mahoning County courthouse. Event organizers say the time will come when no eyewitnesses to the genocide remain.

Leading up to World War Two, Nazis killed more than 6 million Jewish people, along with other ethnic and religious minorities. Over 70 years, many of the survivors have died of natural causes.

Suzyn Schwebel Epstein, of the Jewish Community Relations Council Board, said it’s important to make sure young people understand what happened.

“There will be no one to give eyewitness testimony in a decade or so, so it’s very important, historically, that children learn correctly about what happened during World War Two and the Holocaust,” she said.

The annual event also includes a writing contest, open to all students from grades 7 to 12.

