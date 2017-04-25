Jesse “Pappy” Everett West Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Jesse “Pappy” Everett West, 80, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at his home.

He was born September 26, 1936, in Wallback, West Virginia, the son of the late Everett West, Sr. and Mary “Barbara” (Jarvis) West.

On October 26, 1956, Jesse married the former Sally “Sarah” Sutliff. They shared over 60 wonderful years of marriage and many happy memories.

Jesse retired from Ford as a salvage repairman in 1998 after 42 years of service.

He enjoyed playing darts, bowling, farming and horse back riding. He especially enjoyed deer hunting in West Virginia.

Memories of Jesse will be cherished by his loving wife, Sarah West of Bristolville, Ohio; children, Sheila (Thomas) Doan of Southington, Ohio, Duane (Virginia) West of Bristol, Ohio, James (Elizabeth) West of Greene, Ohio, Shirley (George) Slusher of Bristolville, Ohio and Shelly (Richard) Gibson of Bristolville, Ohio; sister, Mural Hayes of Aurora, Ohio; half-brother, Everett West, Jr.; ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Jesse was preceded in death by his brothers, Oscar, Herbert and Denzil West and sisters, Hazel Davis and Flora Fox.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2017 at Sager Memorial Park Chapel.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.

Condolences can be sent to Jesse’s family by visiting carlwhall.com.

