Joseph J. Shiller Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 9:30 a.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home and 10:00 a.m. at Our lady of Sorrows/Holy Name Church with Fr. John Jerek, for Joseph J Shiller, 90, formally of Wellington Ave of the city’s west side, who passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

He was born May 20, 1926 in Campbell, Ohio, son of Louis J. Sheeler and Margaret Kostik.

Joseph was a 1944 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

He worked in the maintenance department for Youngstown Educational Training Corporation before retiring in 2001.

He was a lifelong member of Holy Name Church/Our Lady of Sorrows Parish.

He was an avid golfer and fisherman.

Surviving are two sons, Lawrence (LeeAnn) Shiller or Indianapolis and Dr. Paul Shiller of Austintown; a sister, Esther Crichton (Neil) of Dunedin, Florida and three grandchildren, Aidan, Elizabeth and Daniel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pauline “Pinky” (Pavlik) Shiller, whom he married September 9, 1950; a brother, Louis Shiller and a daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen (Kirila) Shiller.

Friends will be received Friday, April 28, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio.

