Juvenile Justice Center teen facing more charges related to escape

Jeremy Britton, 17, had been in detention at the Youngstown JJC for less than a month on charges linked to the Poland Burger King robbery

By and Published: Updated:
Jeremy Britton, wanted for escaping the Juvenile Justice Center
YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested April 20 - Jeremy Britton, 17, charged with two counts of felonious assault in addition to his existing aggravated robbery charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New charges have been filed against the teen who escaped the Juvenile Justice Center in Youngstown last week, leading police on a manhunt that lasted over 24 hours.

Seventeen-year-old Jeremy Britton is now charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of failure to comply, in addition to his previous charges of two other counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated robbery.

He had been in detention at JJC for less than a month on the previous charges linked to the Poland Burger King robbery.

Britton scaled the JJC fence last Wednesday. Investigators said he carjacked a woman near Youngstown State’s campus, later crashing the vehicle and running on foot.

He was arrested the next day after police found him at the Youngstown home of his childhood friend, 22-year-old Miranda Little.

Little has been charged with obstructing justice and possession of criminal tools, accused of housing Britton and helping him get clean clothes. Her bond was set at $30,000 on Friday.

