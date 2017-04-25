Lawrence A. Province Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Lawrence A. Province passed away Tuesday, April 25.

Lawrence was born May 31, 1946.

He leaves behind his wife, Melody (Strange); a daugther Kimberly (Wayne) VanSickle; a sister, Patricia (Michael) Scharville; a brother, Albert (Lori) Province, Jr. and two grandchildren, Brandalyn and Ashley VanSickle.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Albert and Matilda (Kosoirek) Province.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 1 at 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory in Hermitage.

A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.

