Lay K’s 17, throws no-hitter in Jackson-Milton’s win

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Sebastian Lay posted a no-hitter in Jackson-Milton’s 9-0 win over Mineral Ridge. Lay struck out 17 batters.

On offense, Noah Laster went 2 for 4. Scott Mitchell added a pair of base hits which included a double. Eric Ostrowski drove in two runs.

Jackson-Milton (13-3) stayed perfect in the ITCL Blue Tier (8-0) and tomorrow, they’ll host Crestview tomorrow at 5 pm.

Ridge (2-11) has lost four consecutive games since the Rams defeated Lowellville (10-3) on April 19. Tomorrow, Mineral Ridge will entertain Leetonia at 5 pm.