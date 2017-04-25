Lay K’s 17, throws no-hitter in Jackson-Milton’s win

Jackson-Milton will host Crestview tomorrow.

By Published:
Jackson Milton Bluejays High School Baseball - North Jackson, OH

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Sebastian Lay posted a no-hitter in Jackson-Milton’s 9-0 win over Mineral Ridge. Lay struck out 17 batters.

On offense, Noah Laster went 2 for 4. Scott Mitchell added a pair of base hits which included a double. Eric Ostrowski drove in two runs.

Jackson-Milton (13-3) stayed perfect in the ITCL Blue Tier (8-0) and tomorrow, they’ll host Crestview tomorrow at 5 pm.

Ridge (2-11) has lost four consecutive games since the Rams defeated Lowellville (10-3) on April 19. Tomorrow, Mineral Ridge will entertain Leetonia at 5 pm.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s