Mary Elizabeth Smith Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Mary Elizabeth (Vidoni) Smith, 100, entered peacefully into eternal life on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at her residence with her family by her side.

Mary was born December 24, 1916 in Fostoria, Ohio, the daughter of the late Louis A. and Eulalia S. (Wolfert) Vidoni.

She graduated from Bridgeville High School in 1934 and also graduated from Warren Business College.

Mary worked at Packard Electric in the Sales Department from 1937 to 1942 and also at Warren General Hospital in the Medical Records Department from 1973 to 1983.

Mary was a charter member of Blessed Sacrament Church and served as sacristan and organist for many years. She was also a member of the Blessed Sacrament Woman’s Guild. Mary currently attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was an earlier member of St. Mary’s Altar and Rosary Society.

What meant most to Mary was her Catholic faith and her family. Mary once said, “The best thing that ever happened in her life were her children”. She will be sadly missed by all those who loved her.

On December 28, 1940, Mary was united in marriage with William J. Smith and shared 44 years, until his passing on February 10, 1984. They were blessed with six children.

Her memories will be remembered by those she loved and leaves behind, Robert (Carol) of Warren, daughter-in-law, Janet of Maumee, David (Shawn) of Tracy, California, Marie of Warren and Richard (Janet) of Chagrin Falls; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Frederick; a daughter, Anne Marie; a granddaughter, Rebecca; brothers, Leonard, Francis, Thomas two infants and sisters, Isabelle Allen, Mary’s twin Katherine Dechert and one infant.

Family and friends may call Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 29 at 12:00 Noon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warren with the Rev. Bernard Schmalzried officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mary’s name to St. Mary’s Restoration Fund, 232 Seneca St. NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the Smith family.

