Mary (Zaruba) Minarish Obituary

April 25, 2017 Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Mary (Zaruba) Minarish passed away Tuesday, April 25.

Services are to be announced.

SS. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home.


