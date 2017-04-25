Ohio House considering additional funding to fight heroin crisis

The House's proposal would give funding for the expansion of drug courts, prevention efforts, workforce training and treatment

By Published:
Heroin generic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Republicans in Ohio’s House of Representatives want to grant an additional $170 million to fight the state’s opioid crisis.

It’s part of the House’s revision for Governor John Kasich’s budget.

The state set aside around $1 billion for the drug battle. Governor Kasich’s January proposal only saw small tweaks in that dollar amount.

The House’s new proposal allows $20 million for expanding drug courts, $12 million for prevention efforts and $9 million for workforce training programs. There would also be $130 million for treatment.

April Caraway, executive director of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, said she would like to see more money designated for treatment.

“On the treatment side of it, we need funding for long-term treatment, in-patient options, and that’s about $450 a day per person, so that money can be spent very quickly just to get that level of care,” she said.

Caraway believes this potential increase in money is a result of increased advocacy throughout the state.

As of April 4, there were 39 drug-related deaths in Trumbull County, according to unofficial totals compuled by the Trumbull County Health Department. The Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board recorded 106 overdose deaths throughout the entire year of 2016 and 87 in 2015.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s