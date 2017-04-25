Ohio House considering additional funding to fight heroin crisis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Republicans in Ohio’s House of Representatives want to grant an additional $170 million to fight the state’s opioid crisis.

It’s part of the House’s revision for Governor John Kasich’s budget.

The state set aside around $1 billion for the drug battle. Governor Kasich’s January proposal only saw small tweaks in that dollar amount.

The House’s new proposal allows $20 million for expanding drug courts, $12 million for prevention efforts and $9 million for workforce training programs. There would also be $130 million for treatment.

April Caraway, executive director of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, said she would like to see more money designated for treatment.

“On the treatment side of it, we need funding for long-term treatment, in-patient options, and that’s about $450 a day per person, so that money can be spent very quickly just to get that level of care,” she said.

Caraway believes this potential increase in money is a result of increased advocacy throughout the state.

As of April 4, there were 39 drug-related deaths in Trumbull County, according to unofficial totals compuled by the Trumbull County Health Department. The Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board recorded 106 overdose deaths throughout the entire year of 2016 and 87 in 2015.