Opiate Task Force holding drug summit at Kent State Trumbull

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Registration is open for a drug summit, sponsored by the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) Opiate Task Force.

“2017 ASAP Drug Summit: Building a Stronger Community” is being held from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 5 at Kent State University’s Trumbull campus (4314 Mahoning Avenue).

The professional development conference will give participants a better understanding of the opiate epidemic in Trumbull County, according to a news release. There will be presentations from the ASAP Opiate Task Force, Blue Star Family Counseling Services, Inc., and Summa Health System. Karen Vadino, a humorist and motivational speaker, will present, “All Stressed Up and No One to Choke.”

In the afternoon, participants will have the choice of attending two of the following six breakout sessions:

Drugs in our Community by Captain Jeff Orr; TAG Law Enforcement Task Force

WORK IT OUT: Managing Current Workplace Risks Associated with Substance Abuse by Karen Pierce from Working Partners®

Creative Interventions with CBT and 12 Step Facilitation for Addiction Treatment by Meghan Fawcett and Diana Wolf LPCC-S from Meridian Healthcare

Motivational Enhancement Therapy by Jerry Carter; former Director of Neil Kennedy Recovery Centers

More than Rooms for a Meeting: How Faith Communities Can Support Prevention and Recovery by Pastor Kyle Tennant of Grace United Methodist Church and Regeneration

Recovery Housing for Individuals with an Addiction by Lori Criss; The Ohio Council of Behavioral Health & Family Service Providers

The cost is $45 per person and includes continental breakfast, a box lunch and six continuing education credits for nurses, social workers, counselors, chemical dependency professionals and recovery support providers.

Registration is available online.