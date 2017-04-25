Sharron D. Sloan Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Sharron D. Sloan, 73, of Warren, passed away Tuesday evening, April 25, 2017, at Vista at the Ridge Care Center in Mineral Ridge.

She was born May 12, 1943 in Warren, a daughter of Hubert and Maxine (Miller) Sloan.

Sharron was a 1961 graduate of Bristol High School.

She spent most of her adult life raising and caring for her family.

She is survived by two sons, Charles W. McCafferty, of Texas and Robert L. McCafferty, of Kentucky; two daughters, Barbara Williams, of Middlefield and Tina Goodhart, of Hartford; a brother, Robert Sloan, of Orwell; two sisters, Barbara Absher, of Washington state and Mona Sloan Saltzman, of Bloomfield; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Helen Sloan, who raised her and a son, David McCafferty.

In accordance with Sharron’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Ms. Sloan are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.



