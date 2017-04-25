Social service agencies struggle with surging Youngstown poverty rates



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More children, elderly and young adults in Youngstown are living in poverty.

That’s according to a new study released by the state of Ohio.

The study discovered that the percentage of people living in poverty in the Youngstown area increased from 24 percent to almost 40 percent. That happened in just 15 years.

People who work in social services say there’s no end in sight to the increase.

“We see the need increasing, so our goal is to go out and find more food to bring into the area so we can get it out to people in need,” said Michael Iberis, director of the Second Harvest Food Bank.

All throughout the community, volunteers and social organizations come together to fight against the effects of poverty, but the increasing rates are making it more difficult for those groups to do their jobs.

That means programs have had to change — from large grants to help homeless students to small food pantries.

