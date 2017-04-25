Storm Team 27: A few showers possible to start the day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
There’s a small risk for a light shower or sprinkle this morning. These are associated with a storm system moving up the East Coast. The storm will only brush our area. Cloudy skies will continue into the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s this afternoon.

The warm up will continue on Wednesday with high temperatures climbing to near 80.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or sprinkle in the morning. (30%)
High: 69

Tonight:  Partly cloudy.
Low:  49

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 80

Thursday: Partly sunny.  Scattered afternoon showers and storms. (60%)
High: 83    Low:  59

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 70    Low:  50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 78    Low:  56

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 80    Low:  62

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 72    Low:  62

Tuesday:   Mostly cloudy.
High:   60   Low: 44

