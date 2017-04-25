Storm Team 27: Partly cloudy, breezy, dry

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Partly cloudy skies follow the morning rain for this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s this afternoon.

The warm up will continue on Wednesday with high temperatures climbing to near 80.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy.

High: 69

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 49

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 80

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon showers and storms. (60%)

High: 83 Low: 59

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 78 Low: 56

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 80 Low: 62

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 72 Low: 62

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 60 Low: 44

