Storm Team 27: Rain ends, dry afternoon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

There’s a small risk for a light shower or sprinkle this morning. These are associated with a storm system moving up the East Coast. The storm will only brush our area. Cloudy skies will continue into the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s this afternoon.

The warm up will continue on Wednesday with high temperatures climbing to near 80.

THE FORECAST

Today: Chance for a shower or sprinkle in the morning. (30%) Mostly cloudy.

High: 69

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 49

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 80

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon showers and storms. (60%)

High: 83 Low: 59

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 78 Low: 56

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 80 Low: 62

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 72 Low: 62

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 60 Low: 44

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.