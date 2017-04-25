Storm Team 27: Some sunshine Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Patchy fog early Wednesday with skies becoming mostly sunny through the day. Highs will build toward 80° by afternoon.

Thursday will start dry with showers or thunderstorms moving in through the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may be strong into early Thursday night. Gusty wind the main threat. Better weather by Friday.

The weekend will be unsettled with the risk for showers or thunderstorms.

THE FORECAST



Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Isolated Shower/sprinkle early. Patchy fog late..

Low: 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 80

Wednesday night: Mostly clear.

Low: 60

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon showers and storms. (60%)

High: 82

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 49

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 63 Low: 50

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 77 Low: 52

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 72 Low: 62

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 59 Low: 48

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 58 Low: 40

