Trumbull Co. Republicans oust chair, who claims he’s still in charge

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Republican Party elected a new chairman Tuesday night, but the former chairman is still saying he’s in charge.

The meeting opened with a letter written by the county’s executive committee, officially removing Randy Law as the chairman. They then asked for nominations for that position.

Kevin Wyndham ran unopposed as the only one nominated.

In his nomination speech, Wyndham called for everyone present to be leaders of the party in a time when the party feels it needs to start over.

Law claimed he wasn’t removed properly, saying what happened was a ridiculous decision and that he’ll go to the state executive committee.

“The thugs and bullies are trying to take over the party and it’s becoming very sad,” Law said.

But those at Tuesday night’s election said everything was by the book.

“There was always talk that we were a splinter group against him. Well, he was voted out twice by the party. Once through the central committee then when the Ohio Republican Party said we did it with the wrong body, we voted him out unanimously with the executive committee,” Wyndham said.

Law said the meetings were not legitimate.

“I have not been removed from office. The Ohio Republican Party state committee has not voted on this.”

Watch WKBN 27 First News This Morning to hear Wyndham talk about the next step — conducting an audit. There’s significantly less money in the committee’s bank account and he believes it was used improperly.

