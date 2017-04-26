1 dead in Warren shooting



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night near an apartment complex in Warren.

The victim was found about 10 p.m. inside a vehicle near the Candlelight Apartments, off of North Road S.E.

Police say the man was shot several times.

Neighbors say they heard what sounded like firecrackers or gunshots and called 911.

Police have not released the victim’s name yet but said he is 63 years old and from Youngstown.

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News This Morning for updates.