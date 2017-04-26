Armed robber targets Family Dollar in Warren

The robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday at the store on Parkman Road

By Published:
Armed Robbery, Shooting Generic

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Armed with a shotgun, police say a robber targeted the Family Dollar store on Parkman Road.

The robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

A distraught employee told police that the robber pointed what appeared to be a short shotgun at her while she was in one of the aisles. She said the person pushed her toward the cash register and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t give him money.

The employee said the robber sounded like a kid, and she believed he had robbed the store in the past based on statements he made to her, according to a police report.

He had his face covered by a gray hooded sweatshirt and what appeared to be a mask. He was wearing one white and one black glove and black and white shoes. Police said he appeared to be wearing gray- or black-colored sweatpants.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s