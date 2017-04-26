Austintown crime activity: Woman pepper sprayed, nearly hit by car during fight

Tuesday, April 18

2:00 p.m. – 1000 block of Compass West Dr., Natalie Byers arrested and charged with child endangering. A toddler was found wandering alone near the Compass West apartments. When officers couldn’t find her mother — Byers — the girl was turned over to Children Services. Byers was arrested two hours later.

Wednesday, April 19

5:23 p.m. – Maureen Drive, Deanne Hartman, 42, arrested and charged with child endangering. Police said Hartman’s 6-year-old child couldn’t get inside the house because the door was locked. When officers arrived, they found a 2-year-old — wearing only a diaper — near a dead rat. Police said Hartman was sleeping and appeared to be under the influence of something. The home was filthy and Hartman didn’t seem concerned that the toddler had possibly touched a dead rat, according to a police report.

Thursday, April 20

Jennifer Kellish, 40, arrested and charged with three counts of child endangering. Police said Kellish overdosed in the bathroom of her home and her 9-year-old son found her. Police said the father of the three children arrived shortly after officers got there. He told police that he was at work, but that he knew about Kellish’s problems with heroin and let her live there because he needs a babysitter, according to a police report. Kellish told officers that she didn’t remember what happened, saying, “I drank too much, I guess.”

2:05 p.m. – 5500 block of Mahoning Ave., Bonnie Hudsick, 60, listed as homeless, arrested and charged with criminal trespass. Police said Hudsick was screaming in front of the Weston Center, where she had been previously warned from.

4:56 p.m. – 4800 block of Mahoning Ave., Lamarcus Modele Belcher, Sr., 37, arrested on a warrant out of Franklin County for a parole violation on a previous attempted murder charge. Belcher was stopped in the parking lot of Handel’s ice cream and police said he had marijuana, several baggies, a digital scale, and Tramadol pills in the car. He was additionally charged with possession of marijuana, Tramadol, and drug paraphernalia.

5:12 p.m. – 4900 block of E. Radio Rd., a man told police that someone punctured the tire of his grandson’s car. He suspected a neighbor who had been angry about parking on the roadway and who he said had bragged to a mail carrier about another incident.

Friday, April 21

7:59 a.m. – 4200 block of Wedgewood Dr., a man reported that his vehicle, which he said was locked, had been stolen from the driveway. He said he had the only set of keys to the car. Police said the vehicle was later found at a boat launch in Espyville, Pa. It had been destroyed by a fire.

Saturday, April 22

12:28 a.m. – Burkey and S. Raccoon roads, Melissa Lucas, 42, of Lake Milton, charged with drug possession during a traffic stop. The passenger, Tylin Fairchild, was cited for possession of an open container in a motor vehicle. Police said two open beer cans, which Fairchild said were his, and Lorazepam pills were found in the car. Lucas told police that her father must have dropped the pill container in the vehicle and she said she put it in the glove box, according to a police report.

11:46 a.m. – 5500 block of Interstate Blvd., a woman reported that her phone was stolen while she was working at the Sleep Inn.

Monday, April 24

9:42 p.m. – 100 block of N. Edgehill Ave., Douglas Stout, 34, of Canfield, charged with drug abuse — cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Kassandria Cole, 25, of Leetonia, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday, April 25

1:14 p.m. – 4700 block of Mahoning Ave., Joyce Fox, 20, of Youngstown, charged with theft, accused of stealing makeup items from Marc’s.

4:21 p.m. – 100 block of Westminster Ave., Pamela Norwood, 49, arrested and charged with domestic violence. Norwood’s boyfriend told police that Norwood had been drinking all day and that she attacked him over financial and cooking issues. Norwood admitted to scratching the man’s face and trying to break the windows of his vehicle with a frying pan, according to a police report. Police said she told an officer that she was upset that her boyfriend was driving the vehicle that she put gas into and said, “You guys are gonna take me because he is a b**ch and I showed him who the boss of the house is.” Police said Norwood was drinking an Icehouse beer at the time.

5:31 p.m. – 5200 block of Mahoning Ave., Jennifer Illes, 26, arrested and charged with theft, accused of failing to scan several items at the self-checkout register.

6:45 p.m. – 600 block of Four Mile Run Rd., Ivan Nicot, 24, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with assault; Ceera Brown, 25, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with two counts of assault and possession of Tramadol; and Deneisha Dickson, 22, of Columbus, charged with felonious assault and assault. Police were called to the area for a fight that turned physical between several people. The victim told police that she had been involved in a sexual relationship with Nicot. She said Dickson, the mother of Nicot’s child, had been at her work all day, harassing her and trying to fight her. She said Dickson and Brown followed her home, attacked her, Brown sprayed pepper spray at her, and Dickson tried to run her over with her vehicle. The victim’s coworker, who was also attacked, told police that she managed to record some of the incident on her phone. Neighbors said they saw the attack and Dickson driving the car around several yards, trying to hit the woman. Nicot denied being involved, but said he tried to break up the fight. He said he was attacked by other men involved in the fight and wanted to press charges.

