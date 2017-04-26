Blodwen L. “Bonnie” Stillman Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio – Blodwen L. “Bonnie” Stillman, age 71, died on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at her home.

She was born on November 8, 1945 in Niles, Ohio, a daughter of Martha (Lobaugh) and William Seaborn.

Formerly of Kinsman, Ohio she was a 1963 graduate of Joseph Badger High School.

In 1968 She married Roy D. Stillman, Sr.

Her first love was caring for her home and family but worked for Andover Industries as a press operator and later did cleaning for local business including, the former John Rugala Chevrolet, the Pymatuning Area News and the Andover Police Department.

Bonnie loved making crafts, going for long rides and traveling, going to casinos, being a mom and was an avid Elvis Presley fan.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 47 years, Roy D. Stillman, Sr.; her son, Roy D. Stillman, Jr. and two sisters, Mary Ellen and Janet. The apple of Bonnie’s eye were the two she claimed as her grandchildren, Angolia and Caydence Wiser of New Lyme.

She leaves behind Karla (Ed) Reynolds of Andover and her brother, William Seaborn of Sarasota, Florida along with several nieces and nephews.

Private services were held for the family.

The family would like to thank the Hospice of Western Reserve where memorial contributions may be made in her memory, 1166 Lake Ave. Ashtabula, OH 44004.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover handled the services where an online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

