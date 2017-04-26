Boardman Subaru makes big donation to Akron Children’s Hospital

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Subaru donated nearly $31,000 to Akron Children’s Hospital of the Mahoning Valley.

The check was presented at Boardman Subaru on Wednesday as part of the “Share the Love” program.

Whenever a new Subaru is purchased or leased, $250 is donated to one of six charities by Subaru of America. Akron Children’s was Boardman Subaru’s Hometown Charity, and officials from Akron Children’s said having this money come from local donations is very important.

“Every dollar that we raise in the Mahoning Valley stays in the Mahoning Valley. It allows us to do so much more and to keep our key promise that no child is turned away, regardless of their family’s inability to pay,” said Joann Strock, senior director of development at Akron Children’s Hospital of the Mahoning Valley.

Boardman Subaru Owner Rob Fellman said in the past three years of the Share the Love program, they’ve raised nearly $100,000 for Akron Children’s of the Mahoning Valley.