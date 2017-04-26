Butler School District to close wells, use city water after lead issue

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) – A western Pennsylvania school district is scrapping water wells and opting for city-treated water so it can reopen an elementary school shuttered after high levels of lead were found in its water.

The Butler School District closed Summit Elementary School in February and moved pupils to Broad Street Elementary School, which had been shuttered.

Summit was first closed for two days in January after high levels of lead were found in its water. Further testing found E. coli bacteria in the well supplying the school, prompting its closure.

The school board voted Monday night to supply Summit with Butler city water so it can reopen by Sept. 1.

Three district administrators have resigned and the district attorney is investigating whether some officials illegally covered up the lead problem last year.

