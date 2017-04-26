Chipotle warning customers of data breach

The investigation focuses on payment card transactions at Chipotle restaurants between March 24 and April 18 of this year

FILE - This Dec. 27, 2015 file photo, shows a Chipotle restaurant at Union Station in Washington. Chipotle says it will start a marketing push in February to begin its road to recovery after a series of food scares, and that it's confident it can win back customers over time. The remarks from executives come after Chipotle's sales plunged 30 percent in December. Its troubles began after an E. coli outbreak came to light at the end of October. Several weeks later, norovirus sickened dozens at a Chipotle in Boston. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DENVER, CO (WFLA) – Popular Mexican food chain Chipotle is warning customers about a data breach.

The company said it recently found unauthorized activity on a network used for payment processing in its restaurants.Chipotle immediately launched an investigation and believe it has stopped the unauthorized activity. Additional security measures have also been put in place.

Investigators are focusing on payment card transactions made in restaurants between March 24 and April 18 of this year.

Chipotle said the investigation is still ongoing but it does plan to notify affected customers.

As a reminder, Chipotle said you should always monitor your payment card statements and contact your bank if you see any suspicious charges.

