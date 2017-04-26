Edward James Persino, Sr. Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Edward James Persino, Sr., 96, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at his home.

He was born November 1, 1920, in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Dominic and Susan (Kralik) Persino.

Edward was a veteran of the United States Army having served during World War II.

He was a retired civil service firefighter with the Warren Depot retiring after 21.5 years of service. He later worked as a custodian with the Newton Falls Schools for ten years.

Edward enjoyed fishing at Mosquito Lake, playing the guitar and mouth organ. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.

Memories of Edward will be carried on by his daughter, Betty J. Reynolds of Ravenna, Ohio; sons, Gary J. Persino of Cortland, Ohio and Edward J. Persino, Jr. of Newton Falls, Ohio; brothers, Robert D. Persino of Niles, Ohio and Donald G. Persino of Newton Falls, Ohio. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Kimberly Vaughn, Gary “Jamie” Persino, Jr., Jeremy Reynolds, Chaz Persino, Trent Persino, Rachel Reynolds, Nicholas Persino and Alex Persino and four great-grandchildren, Sydney and Meliah Persino, Samuel Vaughn and Harper Persino.

Besides his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his brother, Calvin C. Persino and sisters, Francis, Evelyn and Dorothy, Susan E. George and Helen M. Palo.

A graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2017, at Hawley Cemetery, near 5905 McClintocksburg Road, Ravenna, OH 44266, between Gilbert and Griffith Roads.

Interment will be in Hawley Cemetery, Paris Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to First Church of God, 1951 Parkman Road NW, Warren, OH 44485, in Edward’s memory.

