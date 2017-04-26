Eleanor May (Cline) Schriner Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – On Wednesday, April 26, 2017, Eleanor May (Cline) Schriner, age 72, passed away with her daughters by her side.

She was born in Rochester, Pennsylvania on October 26, 1944, a daughter of the late Floyd and Florence Cline.

She is survived by her daughters, Lorrie A Kyser, Judith R. Cervantes and BilieJo Thornburg all of Salem, Ohio as well as grandchildren and other family members.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.



Order Flowers Here