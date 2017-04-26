Election May 2017: Emily Mach

Name: Emily Mach

City of Residence: Warren

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Treasurer

Facebook: MachforTreasurer

Why should you be elected

My work experience and education qualify me for the position of treasurer, allowing me to make good decisions for the position.

Top three priorities

1) Ensure the income tax department maintains its great efficiency levels and implement any tools or processes not currently used to improve the department.

2) Provide reports and analysis of relevant information to city officials to assist them in making the best decisions for the city.

3) Invest the city’s money in the best available options. Whether this be CD, bonds or other permissible investments.

Biography

I earned my bachelor’s in accounting and financial management from Hiram College in 2013 and will be finishing my master’s in business administration from YSU this Spring semester. I am currently a scholarship manager in YSU’s financial aid office and prior to this I have held accounting and finance positions at corporations.