Elections May 2017: Jamael Tito Brown

Name: Jamael Tito Brown

City of Residence: Youngstown

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Mayor of Youngstown

Facebook: Tito Brown for Mayor

Why should you be elected

I am running for Mayor because Youngstown needs a Mayor who will not cave and compromise to money and Power. As mayor, I will restore honesty, trust, and integrity back in city hall. It’s about affecting lives and making this city the best it can be, Youngstown deserves better.

Top three priorities

My number one priority will be the citizens of Youngstown, the residents of Youngstown residents deserve the same as other communities (jobs, safer & brighter neighborhoods, re-invest back into our youth)

Biography

Jamael Tito Brown is the Chief Deputy Treasurer for the Mahoning County Treasurer’s Office, where he manages the day to day operations.

Prior to joining the Mahoning County Treasurer’s staff, Mr. Brown was the Director of the Human Relations Commission for the City of Youngstown.

Mr. Brown served as a Community Organizer for Youngstown State University Urban & Regional Studies Department and also worked as a Caseworker for Mahoning County Children Services Board.

Mr. Brown is married to Lynette C. Brown, formerly Lynette Frost. They have 5 children, Aaron, Kimberly, Camille & Clarisa, and Quentin.

He is a member of Union Baptist Church of Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Brown currently serves on the Board of Directors for Mahoning Valley Sanitation District. He has served on the Board of Directors, for Wick Neighbors Inc., as Secretary and Mahoning-Youngstown Community Action Partners (MYCAP), as Chairman.

In August, 2011, Mr. Brown was appointed to Youngstown City Council as President of Council. Prior to the appointment, he served as 3rd Ward City Councilman for 3 ½ years. Mr. Brown was also a Member of the Youngstown City School Board for 4 years.

In 2013, Mr. Brown ran an exemplary campaign for the seat of Mayor of the City of Youngstown, losing the election by only 142 votes.

Mr. Brown earned both his undergraduate and Masters Degree from Youngstown State University.

He is lifelong resident of the 3rd Ward of Youngstown, Ohio.