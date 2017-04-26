EMT merger for western Mahoning County draws closer

ELLSWORTH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A second meeting was held Wednesday to talk about the potential merger of EMT services in the western part of Mahoning County.

Emergency responders from Ellsworth, Berlin, Milton and Jackson Townships, along with Craig Beach, got together to talk about the idea.

It was brought up earlier this year by Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham as a way to save money.

Wednesday, they agreed to a plan to share emergency personnel.

“If we were on each others rosters, then they can just respond in their own personal vehicle,” said Ellsworth Chief Robert Sternburg said. “Have one person take the ambulance, then EMS personnel would meet us at the scene.”

Several things still need to be worked out, like liability and insurance coverage. They plan to meet again next month to come up with way to make it work for all the communities.