Frederic D. Holloway Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Frederic D. Holloway, 73, of Youngstown, died Wednesday morning, April 26, 2017 at Ahuja Hospital in Beechwood.

He was born May 13, 1943 in Bryson City, North Carolina to Fleet and Oma Bowling Holloway.

He returned to the area in 2014.

A career Army veteran, Mr. Holloway served as a quality control manager for the Department of State.

He was a 1961 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School and had recently joined the V.F.W. Meander Post 9571.

Besides his wife, the former Linda Vanden Bril, whom he married May 29, 1993, he leaves his daughter, Melissa Holloway of Lakeland, Florida; two sons, Frederic (Toni) Holloway II of Hope Mills, North Carolina and Youri Huys at home; a brother, Ernest Holloway of Southington, Ohio; four sisters, Doris Sakas and Dianne Brady, both of Newton Falls, Ann Antolak of Poland, Ohio and Faye Johnson of Lordstown; six grandchildren, Clay, Justin, Peyton, Damien, Michael and Mickayla. He also leaves two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Mila Rae, as well as several nieces and nephews and countless friends.

Besides his parents, a brother, Frank Holloway and a sister, Dorothy Holloway are deceased.

A memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren with his good friend, Fred Shrock officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the services from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

