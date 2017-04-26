Fugitive of the Week: Man wanted in connection to Struthers Dunkin’ robbery

Jamal Turner is wanted on charges of aggravated robbery, three counts of kidnapping, and possession of a weapon while under disability

Jamal I. Turner is accused of the robbery that occurred at the Struthers, Ohio Dunkin Donuts on 7/28/16. Turner is also accused of holding the employees against their will, and possession of a weapon while being under disability. Turner was previously arrested for this offense but has stopped appearing in court after posting bond.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 25-year-old Jamal I. Turner, who they said robbed the Struthers Dunkin’ Donuts last summer.

Turner is described as an African American male, about 6’0″ tall and weighing approximately 160 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted on charges of aggravated robbery, three counts of kidnapping, and possession of a weapon while under disability for the robbery that happened on July 28, 2016. Police said Turner held the employees against their will.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on April 21, 2017. Police said he was arrested on those charges before but has stopped coming to court since posting bond.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.

