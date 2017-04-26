Fugitive of the Week: Police looking for dangerous Howland burglary suspect

Carmen J. Renna is wanted for a home burglary in Howland Township on April 1

Carmen J. Renna, charged with the burglary of a residence in Howland Township that occurred on 4/1/17.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland police are looking for 27-year-old Carmen J. Renna, who they said burglarized a home in the township.

Renna is described as a white man, about 5’9″ tall and weighing approximately 175 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted on a burglary charge from the incident on April 1 of this year. Police said he has a violent criminal history and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.

