Howland product De’Veon Smith eyes NFL dreams

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s only been one Howland football player drafted into the NFL. Doug Datish was picked by the Falcons in the sixth round, back in 2007. De’Veon Smith is hoping to be the next. The Michigan tailback, and three-time member of our Big 22 s just days away from a lifelong dream coming true.

“This whole entire process has been, don’t even know how to describe it. It’s kind of something you’ve waited for your whole life, but you can’t wait for it to be over,”

De’Veon Smith has already met and interviewed with all 32 NFL teams… and he definitely has a few favorites but good luck getting it out of him.

“Nah, I can’t even say that. It’s all 32 teams, 32 teams let me know. I only need one team honestly. I just need one team. Give me a shot,” he said.

De’Veon will get his shot this weekend, and when that moment comes…

“I already know what the moment is going to be like. There’s going to be a lot of tear shedding. For sure my mom is going to be the first to breakdown. I’m going to break down too, all my brothers and my little sister,” Smith envisioned.

This isn’t the first time Smith has been excited to join a new team. When he committed to Michigan five years ago, he told us about a video game version of himself with the Wolverines.

“Yeah, i actually created myself on the NCAA Football video game. I was just seeing what I’d look like in the Maize and Blue, see what kind of stuff I would wear, so i have imagined that yeah,” he said back in 2012.

And if you’re wondering whether he’s had the same digital debut in Madden N-F-L…

“Definitely, I definitely made a player, created a player to see what uniform fit me the best. What number was available and just having fun with it,” admitted Smith.

Over the last four years in Ann Arbor, De’Veon Smith has rushed for over 2.100 yards and scored 22 touchdowns. But his biggest asset. may be blocking, and more importantly protecting the quarterback..If you ask him what’s the advantage he has over every other back.

“I’m the best pass protector in this draft class. I don’t think there’s any pass protector that can protect like me honestly so that’s one thing I know for sure that holds me away from the rest of the guys / / / I mean only time will tell, going to have to prove them wrong. Whatever team picks me, there going to seem, and the other teams that didn’t pick me up, it’s their loss”

The 2107 NFL Draft begins Thursday night at 8PM.