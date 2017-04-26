Investigation into possible overdose of Trumbull Co. Jail inmate

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators are looking into the possible opiate overdose of an inmate at the Trumbull County Jail.

Major Jeff Palmer, with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, said they found 19-year-old Timothy Kirkland in his cell shortly after breakfast Tuesday morning.

Kirkland was given immediate medical attention and three doses of the opiate overdose reversal drug naloxone.

He was then taken to St. Joseph Hospital and transferred to the intensive care unit at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Palmer said they’re waiting on toxicology results and the case is under investigation.

