Margaret Harpst-Schweikert Obituary

HADLEY, Pennsylvania – Margaret Harpst-Schweikert, 82, of 1 Grandview Drive, Hadley (Perry Township), formerly of New Hamburg, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

She was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on November 9, 1934 to the late Orval and Alberta (Hittle) Diefenderfer.

Margaret was a 1953 graduate of the former Fredonia High School and retired from the Mercer County Courthouse where she worked as a secretary.

She was an active member of the Emmanuel Christian Church in Stoneboro.

She played in bowling leagues at Mercer Bowling Alley and Celebrity Lanes in Greenville and belonged to several teams over the years. She was also an avid golfer and played in golf leagues at both the Mercer Golf Course as well as Spring Valley Golf Course in Mercer.

Margaret loved working with and growing flowers and volunteered at the Red Cross and Greenville Hospital.

She was married to Lloyd R. Harpst on September 30, 1955 and he preceded her in death on July 4, 1974.

Margaret is survived by her son, Dennis Harpst and his wife, Mindy, of New Hamburg; a brother, Orval “Duke” Gilson of Mercer; a stepbrother, Larry Diefenderfer of Alabama; three sisters, Sally Patterson and her husband, Wayne, of Arkansas, Madylon Bromley and her husband, John, of Fredonia and Vonna Murrin and her husband, William, of Alabama.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark Harpst; two brothers, James Gilson and Alfred Gilson and three sisters, Alice Glunt, Phylis Redmond and Elizabeth Wheaton.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 29, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 30, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.

Funeral and committal services will be held at the funeral home, at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, with Rev. Tim Clark, pastor of Emmanuel Christian Church in Stoneboro, officiating.

Burial will be held on Monday, May 1, at Delaware Cemetery, Fredonia, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.



