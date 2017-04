HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A livestock truck overturned Wednesday on the Interstate 80 exit ramp to Route 62 north in Hubbard.

The accident happened about 5:30 a.m.

The ramp is closed and pigs are on the loose in the area.

Drivers are cautioned to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News This Morning for updates.