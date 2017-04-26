Police investigating robbery of Warren McDonald’s

Warren Police say the McDonald's restaurant on South Street SE was robbed Wednesday morning

By Published:
McDonald's (Mike Mozart/Flickr Commons)
McDonald's (Mike Mozart/Flickr Commons)

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant in Warren early Wednesday morning.

An employee of South Street SE restaurant told police that she was working at the cash register around 6 a.m. when a man came to the counter and asked her for napkins. She said after handing him the napkins, he then demanded cash from the drawer and told her not to say anything.

The employee said she didn’t know if the man had a gun, but he told her that he had one. He made off with the cash and got into a silver car that was near South Street and Chestnut Avenue, according to a police report.

The robber was described as a skinny white man in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5’4″ to 5’6″ tall. He had blonde hair with a tattoo of lines across his neck, the employee told police. He had no facial hair.

The robber was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a dark blue shirt at the time of the robbery.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s