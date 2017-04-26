Ridge ends 4-game slide on Rhodes’ GW hit

Ridge will play Sebring next week.

By Published:
Mineral Ridge Rams High School Baseball - Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Jacob Rhodes drove in the deciding run in the seventh inning as Mineral Ridge defeats Leetonia, 3-2.

The Rams’ pitcher Jacob Carfolo tossed a complete game, 6-hitter to register the victory for Ridge. Koy Zupko and Tyler Squiric each had two hits apiece.

Leetonia’s Austin Keats struck out 8 as he went the distance also for the Bears. Toby Heckman posted a 2-hit game for Leetonia. The Bears are set to take on Southern on Monday and Tuesday.

The Rams (3-11) will play against Sebring on Monday and Tuesday as well.

