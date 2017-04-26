Rosemary F. Jenkins Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Prayers will begin Monday, May 1 at 9:15 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church for Rosemary F. Jenkins, who died peacefully Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at home surrounded by her family.

Rosemary was born March 20, 1935, in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of Michael and Lucy (Whales) Corcoran.

She was a 1954 graduate of South High School and was proud to serve on the planning committee for several class reunions.

Before marrying her husband, Rosemary worked as a bank teller for Union National Bank. After raising her children, Rosemary managed a sheet music store.

Rosemary was a charter member of St. Joseph Church and was the church’s very first cantor, a position she held for 18 years. She continued in that role at St. Mary’s Church.

She was a longtime member of the Youngstown Symphony Chorus, and appeared in the chorus of several operas in Youngstown.

Her husband, Oliver J. Jenkins, whom she married June 8, 1957, died November 18, 1999.

Rosemary is survived by six daughters, Geraldine Jenkins of Vienna, Dr. Kathleen (Charles) Rogers of Austintown; Eileen (Richard) Manna of Mineral Ridge, Patty Bellus of Austintown, Christine (Robert) Wasylychyn of Canfield and Maureen Jones of Austintown; two sons, Brian J. (Linda) Jenkins of Austintown and Erick Jenkins of Austintown; three sisters, Margaret (Nick) Leone of Huntsville, Alabama, Joan (Philip) Loncar of New Middletown and Jean Kutsch of Ridge Long Island, New York; sister-in-law, Marge Corcoran of Long Island, New York; brother-in-law, Jon Votypka of Florida; 16 grandchildren, Melissa (Joseph) McKenney, James (Jessica) Sullivan, Kelly Sullivan (Nathan Beagle), SPC Elizabeth Pugh U.S. Army, Steven Manna, Jeffrey Manna, Sarah Bellus, Sean Rogers (Fiance Zoe Miller), Mayson Jenkins, Patrick Rogers, Brianna Wasylychyn, Olivia Jones, Andrew Jenkins, Tyler Jones, Lindsey Pratt and Daniel (Karen Towne) Pratt and three great-grandchildren, Donovan Bell and Ben and Nora Pratt.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael J. Jenkins; sister, Jerry Votypka and two brothers, William Colgrove and Michael Corcoran.

Family and friends may call Sunday, April 30 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Grace Hospice, 7206 Market St. Boardman, OH 44512.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

